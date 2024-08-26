 Skip navigation
Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Paul Blackburn
Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Paul Blackburn
Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Analyzing Pettersen's four picks for Solheim Cup

August 26, 2024 12:34 PM
The Golf Today crew breaks down European captain Suzann Pettersen's four picks for the Solheim Cup: Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Albane Valenzuela.
nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
9:25
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
nbc_gt_solheimdiscuss_240826.jpg
5:40
Analyzing Pettersen’s four picks for Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
4:25
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
4:20
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_240821.jpg
2:15
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
nbc_golf_gt_bethannaigopen_240820.jpg
8:41
Lewis aims to ‘recreate magic’ from 2013 AIG Open
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazonrahm_240820.jpg
16:05
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
nbc_golf_gc_lpgardtable_240819.jpg
6:13
AIG Women’s Open meets challenging St. Andrews
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240819.jpg
7:57
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
nbc_golf_gt_speithinjury_240819.jpg
10:13
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
