 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 Winner
How to watch the 2024 IndyCar season on NBC, USA and Peacock: Start times, dates, tracks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Marco Odermatt takes historic season to U.S., live on NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch making five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roryroundtable_240220.jpg
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
nbc_cbb_rutgerswbbtour_240220.jpg
Rutgers’ Bates gives tour of team facilities
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 Winner
How to watch the 2024 IndyCar season on NBC, USA and Peacock: Start times, dates, tracks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Super G
Marco Odermatt takes historic season to U.S., live on NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch making five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roryroundtable_240220.jpg
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
nbc_cbb_rutgerswbbtour_240220.jpg
Rutgers’ Bates gives tour of team facilities
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roundtable: Are old PGA stars being outshined?

February 20, 2024 12:25 PM
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the trajectory of the PGA Tour with old stars being challenged by upcoming young players.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_roryroundtable_240220.jpg
13:14
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240220.jpg
10:57
Roundtable: Are old PGA stars being outshined?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240219.jpg
9:32
Roundtable: Spieth’s DQ, Tiger’s future
Now Playing
nbc_gt_roryintvanddiscussion_240214__638676.jpg
7:27
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
6:00
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240213.jpg
5:52
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10_240213.jpg
3:47
Pavon opts out of the Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_delsolarintv_240213.jpg
9:48
Del Solar goes into ‘cruise control’ to shoot 57
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sundayred_240213.jpg
4:20
Tiger unveils new ‘Sun Day Red’ apparel line
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240212.jpg
10:09
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’
Now Playing