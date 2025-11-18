Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Are the Tour's best playing in enough fall events?

November 18, 2025 12:47 PM
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the amount of golf top PGA Tour golfers are participating in this fall, and if the sport's elite are playing enough as it is.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
9:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
9:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Now Playing
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
2:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
7:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
3:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
2:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
03:17
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
02:06
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
02:07
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
nbc_nba_james_harden_nocap_251118.jpg
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
nbc_nba_dk_lauri_251118.jpg
05:04
Expect Markkanen to have big night vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_jalen_duren_251118.jpg
09:49
Duren’s monster game headlines wild night
nbc_nba_raptors_251118.jpg
05:07
Raptors showing positive signs amid winning streak
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251118.jpg
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
03:44
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
01:21
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
11:45
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around
lanejohnson__983668.jpg
01:42
How Eagles stand without Lane Johnson
nbc_pft_michael_penix_251118.jpg
07:41
Florio: Feels like the season is lost for Falcons
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_251118.jpg
05:53
Schottenheimer: We’re not done honoring Kneeland
nbc_pft_prescottv2_251118.jpg
08:02
Cowboys’ win over Raiders was ‘confidence booster’
nbc_pft_jonathan_gannon_251118.jpg
07:49
Gannon’s seat grows hotter entering Week 12
nbc_pft_pickensshowoutv2_251118.jpg
10:55
Jones praising Pickens only causes more headaches
jamarrchase.jpg
16:33
Spitting is ‘the ultimate act of disrespect’
GettyImages-2235592448_720x405_2467031619584.jpg
05:48
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
nbc_pft_chiefsplyoff_251118.jpg
06:12
Chiefs’ mindset amid possibly missing playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
03:33
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
new_mpx_nov_18.jpg
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
curry_mpx.jpg
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
new_okc__604430.jpg
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans