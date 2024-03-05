 Skip navigation
Bridgestone's 'Mindset' ball improves mental game

March 5, 2024 02:04 PM
Matt Adams goes inside the Equipment Room, presented by PGA Tour Superstore, to explain how Bridgestone's revolutionary 'Mindset' golf ball helps golfers like Jason Day improve their mental game and, in turn, their play.
