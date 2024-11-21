Watch Now
Clark's influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch discuss Caitlin Clark playing at the RSM Classic pro-am before Rex Hoggard reports on the WNBA star's impact on the modern golf game.
Jeeno Thitikul discusses her finish atop the Aon Risk Reward Challenge standings.
Jeeno Thitikul discusses her finish atop the Aon Risk Reward Challenge standings.
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Today Roundtable to shed light on the approved changes to decrease field sizes and if the PGA Tour has a "fundamental problem" with players making decisions at the top.
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report live from the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has brought to the table at Sea Island Golf Course.
Martin Slumbers joins Golf Today to explain his decision to step down as R&A CEO at the end of the year, discuss the future of professional golf given the sport's modern landscape and more.
Nelly Korda sits down with the media to discuss her recent win at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, reflect on her season as a whole, weigh in on the pace of play discussion and more.
Amy Rogers reports that Lexi Thompson is in "good spirits" ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship, which likely will be the final event she competes in on the LPGA Tour for the foreseeable future.
Brian Harman and Ben Griffin discuss why they're excited to see the PGA Tour "push the envelope" with changes coming in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes and number of fully-exempt players.
Ally Ewing joins Golf Today to discuss why she's retiring at the end of the season, playing in her last LPGA Tournament and playing with "freedom" during the last few months.
Rex Hoggard details and discusses how players are reacting to changes that are coming to the PGA Tour in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes at nearly every event, as well as the number of fully-exempt players.