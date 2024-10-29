 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
alex barkov florida panthers white jersey
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the Finns on team are thrilled
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxliverpool_241029.jpg
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
nbc_pl_netbusters09_241029.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
alex barkov florida panthers white jersey
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the Finns on team are thrilled
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxliverpool_241029.jpg
How Liverpool took back control against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wowshockingmisses_241029.jpg
Most shocking misses in Premier League history
nbc_pl_netbusters09_241029.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR

October 29, 2024 02:17 PM
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.
Up Next
nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
11:46
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
3:26
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
8:20
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimdiscussion_241028.jpg
5:12
Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
9:39
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
4:57
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
12:05
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtpresser_241022.jpg
2:29
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftpresident_241022.jpg
3:50
Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Now Playing