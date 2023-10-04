Watch Now
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Defending champion Ryan Fox joins Golf Today to discuss what makes the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship one of the best events of the year, his takeaways from the Ryder Cup and more.
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Jake Knapp joins Golf Today to discuss working as a bouncer, making ends meet to keep his golf career alive and what being a professional means to him.
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Davis Riley joins Golf Today and discusses his position in the FedExCup Fall race. He currently sits at 62nd in the standings, needing to jump into the top 60 to earn his spot in the initial 2024 Signature events.
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Ludvig Aberg played in four matches last week in Rome as a Ryder Cup rookie and will have a quick turnaround ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship as he's honoring his prior commitment to play in the event.
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Golf Today breaks down the news that Lexi Thompson received a sponsor invite to play in next week's Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.
Hovland helps Europeans win Ryder Cup on home soil
Viktor Hovland was a crucial part of Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup victory, as his improvement was on display at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Mackenzie Hughes, joins Golf Today to share how it feels to be back at a place he's won before and the state of his game before he looks to defend his PGA Tour title.
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Karen Stupples and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to discuss some Solheim Cup storylines, including the performance of and culture within the U.S. team., along with whether the event could see a future playoff.
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
Hayden Buckley joins the Golf Today crew to talk about his return from injury as he readies for a home game at the Country Club of Jackson ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship.