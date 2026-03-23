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Carter changes jersey to No. 3

March 23, 2026 08:47 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter changing his jersey to No. 3 and discuss the trend of players wanting certain numbers.

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