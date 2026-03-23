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Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
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What’s next for Williams and the 49ers?
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Mike Florio
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Is Brady’s current role with Raiders sustainable?
March 23, 2026 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tom Brady’s comments about his involvement with the Las Vegas Raiders, questioning the Hall of Fame quarterback’s unclear partnership with the team.
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