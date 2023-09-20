Watch Now
Harrington: Donald is an 'excellent' leader
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss his past Ryder Cup experiences and his confidence in European captain Luke Donald.
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
Seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup Cup team member Paula Creamer discusses her past Solheim Cup appearances and the nerves that come into play when playing in the event.
How Lewis helped get Kang’s clubs to Solheim Cup
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today to discuss how U.S. captain Stacy Lewis helped Danielle Kang ensure her golf clubs were in Spain in time for the Solheim Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm, the relentless "proverbial freight train," is bringing his elite driving ability to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup with Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
One of the faces of golf, Rory McIlroy will head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup -- trying to take the victory home for Team Europe in his seventh event.
Hagestad credits breaks from golf for success
Stewart Hagestad joins Golf Today to reflect on his third U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship victory, his work-golf balance and not playing a lot in the wintertime.
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
Kimberly Dinh joins Golf Today to recap her U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur win and discuss her career of being a senior research specialist at Dow Chemical Company.
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’
Xander Schauffele joins Golf Today to talk about the upcoming Ryder Cup, why he succeeds alongside Patrick Cantlay in a team setting and more.
Nguyen prepping for PURE Insurance Championship
Brianna Nguyen, a high school golfer and First Tee volunteer in Seattle, talks about preparing for the PURE Insurance Championship, how the First Tee has helped her grow as a person and more.