MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Omega European Masters - Day One
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_rugbyworldcup_poolbbreakdown_230905.jpg
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B
nbc_golf_gt_gemmadryburghintv_230905.jpg
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open

September 5, 2023 02:54 PM
Padraig Harrington, who won the Irish Open in 2007, catches up with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about returning to participate in the 2023 Irish Open and how he plans to enjoy playing the home tournament.
nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
5:59
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_golf_gt_gemmadryburghintv_230905.jpg
5:02
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_mikemccoyintvv2_230905.jpg
8:53
Captain McCoy discusses Walker Cup victory
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisrydercup_230905.jpg
8:48
Europeans still tough to beat on home soil
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_230905.jpg
3:05
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_capgeminiperfectapproach_230904.jpg
0:43
Relive McGinley’s best moments at Ryder Cup
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
nbc_golf_capgemini_perfectapproach_230829.jpg
7:05
U.S. Ryder Cup team ‘has to stay in the moment’
