 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics
leonard.jpg
Capitals top prospect Ryan Leonard is returning to Boston College
nbc_golf_gtgfull_240416.jpg
RBC Heritage Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_rbs_kingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Expect Kings to ‘come out hot’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 5
Australian swimmer Emma McKeon plans to make Paris her final Olympics
leonard.jpg
Capitals top prospect Ryan Leonard is returning to Boston College
nbc_golf_gtgfull_240416.jpg
RBC Heritage Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
nbc_rbs_kingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Expect Kings to ‘come out hot’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut

April 17, 2024 05:56 PM
Lottie Woad discusses how she's managing emotions and expectations before making her LPGA debut at The Chevron Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
2:15
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
4:36
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nellykorda_240416.jpg
9:36
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_240416.jpg
4:25
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brentleyromine_240415.jpg
7:13
Scheffler showed he was special as an amateur
Now Playing