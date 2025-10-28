 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 3
Paralympian Mike Schultz drives innovation in prosthetics while preparing for third Games
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor is reshaping the world for her sons and the disability community

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods

October 28, 2025 03:44 PM
PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady joins the show to discuss the numerous changes coming up next season, including the possible arrival of Tiger Woods.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
9:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
4:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
3:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jasondaydiscuss_251022.jpg
6:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bigbreakshowreturn_251022.jpg
6:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_keegnabradlyconvo_251022.jpg
9:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
9:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
nbc_golf_gc_goodgoodchampsv2_251022.jpg
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
nbc_golf_gc_tommygaineyv2_251022.jpg
05:52
Gainey adjusting quickly to the PGA Tour Champions
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Previews
03:48
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
nbc_golf_gc_thesentrycacelled_251022.jpg
09:54
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_golf_stormking_251018.jpg
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
nbc_golf_jordanthomas_251017.jpg
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251017.jpg
02:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
clarknewthumb.jpg
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tourcardwins_251014.jpg
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of greatest days in golf’
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
01:18
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
01:35
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense
nbc_roto_mahomes_251028.jpg
01:52
Mahomes reemerging as an ‘elite option’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_251028.jpg
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_ffhh_commanderschiefs_251028.jpg
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiver_251028.jpg
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
nbc_ffhh_saintsshough_251028.jpg
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_251028.jpg
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_ffhh_qbwaiver_251028.jpg
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
nbc_cbb_uclariceintv_251028.jpg
04:59
Rice knows UCLA needs to ‘stay in the moment’
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_cbb_uclabettsintv_251028.jpg
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
nbc_cbb_uclacloseintv_251028.jpg
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’
nbc_ffhh_deepleaguewaiver_251028.jpg
05:23
Vikings’ McCarthy a solid stash for deep leagues