Watch Now
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to translate his strong play as of late into a memorable first appearance for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to translate his strong play as of late into a memorable first appearance for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg, one golf's brightest young stars, will look to make the most of his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry looks to make the most of his second Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Sepp Straka takes his good form from the summer into his first Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood was a part of the European team that lost the last Ryder Cup, and he's motivated to help take it back in his third appearance.
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
The Golf Today team shares its initial reaction to the Solheim Cup Friday morning foursomes, announced at the Opening Ceremony.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Entering his sixth Ryder Cup, Justin Rose is ready to help his European teammates however he can in pursuit of something greater than any individual player.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton enters his third Ryder Cup as one of the best ball-strikers in the field, as he tries to help Team Europe win on its home soil at Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick's consistency, poise under pressure and reputation as a closer will help Team Europe in what figures to be a tightly contested 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.