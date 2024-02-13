 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR schedule for 2024 Speedweek at Daytona
The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
David Malukas fractures hand in mountain biking accident, status for IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Armstrong helps U.S. complete 100m back sweep
Pavon opts out of The Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scheffler's putting confidence remains a concern

February 13, 2024 01:01 PM
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Eamon Lynch and Ryan Lavner discuss trending topics such as the slate of low scores and the state of Scottie Scheffler's putting,
6:00
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
5:52
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
3:47
Pavon opts out of The Genesis Invitational
9:48
Del Solar goes into ‘cruise control’ to shoot 57
4:20
Tiger unveils new ‘Sun Day Red’ apparel line
10:09
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’
10:19
WMPO vows changes to 2025 fan experience
5:08
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis
2:02
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
8:35
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
