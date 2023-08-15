 Skip navigation
Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
2023 Fantasy Football DST Rankings
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Martin Truex Jr. holds strong in NASCAR Power Rankings after Indianapolis

nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
nbc_berry_rbtiers_230815.jpg
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
nbc_ffhh_richardsontaylorsegv2_230814.jpg
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
2023 Fantasy Football DST Rankings
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Martin Truex Jr. holds strong in NASCAR Power Rankings after Indianapolis

nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
nbc_berry_rbtiers_230815.jpg
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
nbc_ffhh_richardsontaylorsegv2_230814.jpg
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?

August 15, 2023 01:40 PM
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
7:00
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
nbc_golf_gt_lewis2ndhit_230815.jpg
3:51
Pressure, rain are on for BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gt_watson_230815.jpg
6:54
St. Andrews welcomes collegiate competition
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
8:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
nbc_golf_gt_lewis_230815.jpg
3:55
Missed putt was pivotal moment in Glover’s career
nbc_golf_gt_ericcole_230815.jpg
8:15
Cole excited to stick in playoffs as a rookie
nbc_golf_gt_rahmpresser_230815.jpg
4:14
Rahm ready to succeed again at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_penskeweekendmovers_230814.jpg
1:21
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Phil_Mickelson.jpg
7:17
How serious is Mickelson’s alleged golf gambling?
nbc_golf_gt_greensteinint_230814.jpg
6:08
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
nbc_golf_gt_wadkinsint_230814.jpg
9:14
Wadkins disappointed in Mickelson, allegations
