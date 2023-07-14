 Skip navigation
Liverpool
Liverpool - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyandhatton_230714.jpg
McIlroy, Hatton both precise at Scottish Open
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1

July 14, 2023 06:18 PM
Check out highlights from Round 1 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
5:26
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
1:40
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
2:25
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
nbc_golf_tonyromointv_230714.jpg
1:00
Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?
nbc_golf_charleswoodsonputtsv2_230714.jpg
1:08
Woodson bounces back with two long putts
nbc_golf_davanteadamsintv_230714.jpg
1:34
Adams learning golf composure from Rice
nbc_golf_stephcurryputt_230714.jpg
1:19
Curry drains wild putt at American Century Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd2_230714.jpg
13:49
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_colsaertsace14_230714.jpg
1:07
Colsaerts makes ace at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
3:48
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
2:01
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
nbc_golf_pga_scottishopenrd1hl_230713.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
