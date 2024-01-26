 Skip navigation
Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin sore, relieved after downhill race crash
SX Rd 03 San Diego Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb on podium.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 4, Anaheim by the numbers: Aaron Plessinger most successful in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
nbc_dps_joeflaccointerview_240126.jpg
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint
nbc_dps_dponcoachingcarousel_240126.jpg
Will Belichick, Vrabel have a coaching job in ’24?

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2

January 26, 2024 03:05 PM
Check out the top moments from the second day of action at the LPGA Drive On Championship, where Nelly Korda continues to impress.
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
6:51
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
6:41
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
1:19
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
nbc_golf_gt_lydiakointv_240122.jpg
7:29
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
3:01
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
nbc_golf_mcneilintv_240121.jpg
1:16
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
