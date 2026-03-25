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Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges

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Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
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Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges

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Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges

March 25, 2026 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into reports surrounding Maxx Crosby’s “degenerative issue” in his knee and the trade that fell through between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

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