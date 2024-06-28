Watch Now
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
Watch the most incredible shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1
Look back on the best moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Between Rose Zhang-Alexa Pano and Charley Hull-Georgia Hall, there's going to be plenty of excitement and banter at the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour's lone team event.
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
Beth Ann Nichols stops by Golf Today to chat about Amy Yang's fantastic performance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Lexi Thompson's ambiguity about her retirement plans and more.
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
Lexi Thompson chats with Amy Rogers after her even-par second round of likely her final KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which she's "embracing the moment" and not stressing over a few back nine bogeys.
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
Sarah Schmelzel tells Amy Rogers what went right for her in a 5-under 67 Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday, which vaulted her to the top of the leaderboard.
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Watch the key moments from Nelly Korda's opening-round 3-under 69 in Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which sees her one stroke off the lead.
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.