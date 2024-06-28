 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, start time, forecast
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia’s golf ball falls into a fairway drain, leading to an unusual free drop
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Two
Gunner Wiebe takes one-stroke lead halfway through Italian Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_djokovicdrawreax_240628.jpg
Is it too soon for Djokovic to play Wimbledon?
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart2_240628.jpg
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart1_240628.jpg
Clarke reminisces The Open, Senior Open victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, start time, forecast
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia’s golf ball falls into a fairway drain, leading to an unusual free drop
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Two
Gunner Wiebe takes one-stroke lead halfway through Italian Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_djokovicdrawreax_240628.jpg
Is it too soon for Djokovic to play Wimbledon?
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart2_240628.jpg
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart1_240628.jpg
Clarke reminisces The Open, Senior Open victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship

June 28, 2024 03:45 PM
Watch the most incredible shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bestshotslgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
2:24
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
1:22
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
1:01
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonhighlights_240620__004130.jpg
2:41
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240620.jpg
1:41
‘Free-swing Lexi’ starts KPMG fast with Round 1 68
Now Playing