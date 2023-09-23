Watch Now
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2
Danielle Kang rolls in a long birdie putt at the ninth to pull the Americans all square as they made the turn on Day 2.
Grant pours in birdie putt at 18 to win match
Linn Grant wins the final match of the morning session on Day 2 with a birdie putt at the 18th.
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
Maja Stark rolls in a long birdie putt at the 17th to give the Europeans a 1 up lead on Day 2.
Thompson’s creativity leads to clutch par on Day 2
Lexi Thompson pitches up a slope from deep rough, rolling the ball back onto the green and setting up Megan Khang for a much needed par to halve the hole on Day 2.
Korda gets Day 2 started with long birdie
Nelly Korda flips the script at the opening hole on Day 2, rolling in a long birdie that would put the Americans 1 up after a short miss from Celine Boutier.
Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup
Cara Banks and Paige MacKenzie talk about the impact made by Solheim Cup rookies with the United States team getting four points from the debutants (3-1-2) to European's two points (1-2-2).
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Emily Kristine Pedersen reflects on the "surreal" experience of making a hole-in-one on Day 1 and Maja Stark discusses how it felt to play in the Solheim Cup as a rookie.
Hall, Maguire outlast Thompson, Vu in fourball
Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire went back and forth with Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu right down to the 18th hole, but it was the European duo that pulled out a much-needed fourball victory at the Solheim Cup.
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Rose Zhang and Megan Khang discuss the keys to securing a half point for the U.S. after a back-and-forth match in Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.