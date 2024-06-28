 Skip navigation
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Sauce Gardner immediately falls in love with golf and Tour pros take notice
United States Women's National Team Portraits
“If one can, why not more?": USWNT’s Naomi Girma on Ethiopian pride and passion for representation
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity at Nashville: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

nbc_bwoa_girmaclip_240628.jpg
Girma’s Ethiopian pride influences love of soccer
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
nbc_bwoaogboguclip_240628.jpg
How Ogbogu embraces Nigerian roots

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2

June 28, 2024 01:26 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
nbc_golf_lgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
1:22
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
1:01
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lexithompsonhighlights_240620__004130.jpg
2:41
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240620.jpg
1:41
‘Free-swing Lexi’ starts KPMG fast with Round 1 68
nbc_golf_molliesamaanintv_240618.jpg
3:19
LPGA Tour prioritizing fanbase, marketing efforts
