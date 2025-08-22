 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women's Open, Round 2

August 22, 2025 12:41 PM
Relive the best moments from the second round of the LPGA's CPKC Women's Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
2:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_valemooretrade_250822.jpg
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250822.jpg
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
nbc_ffhh_thielen_250822.jpg
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
nbc_FFHH_JCM_250822.jpg
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_ffhh_brjtrade_250822.jpg
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250822.jpg
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_godwinegbuka_250822.jpg
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_FFHH_PlayerValues_250822.jpg
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
nbc_ffhh_proscons_250822.jpg
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
USATSI_26709064.jpg
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys