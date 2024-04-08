 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Long: William Byron’s win a celebration 40 years in the making at Hendrick Motorsports
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
T-Mobile Match Play prize money: What Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire and the field earned
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
Nelly Korda wins fourth straight LPGA start with major championship on the horizon

Top Clips

nelly.jpg
Korda shares journey to four-straight LPGA wins
nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd4_240407.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round

Watch Now

Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals

April 7, 2024 08:22 PM
Watch highlights from the final head-to-head between Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in the final round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
nelly.jpg
7:53
Korda shares journey to four-straight LPGA wins
nbc_golf_lpgatmobilfinals_240407.jpg
4:50
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamatchplaysemilites_240406.jpg
2:10
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
2:37
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_golf_lpgatmobilematchplayrd3_240405.jpg
11:57
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lpga_zhangpostrdintv_240404.jpg
2:20
Zhang: Rd. 2 ‘definitely up there’ in difficulty
nbc_golf_lpga_tmobilerd2hl_240404.jpg
5:32
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaday1_240403.jpg
4:34
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
1:57
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
