Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
With five straight birdies, Nelly Korda wins seventh LPGA title this season at The Annika
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
How close is Nelly Korda to qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame?
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round
With Bermuda breakthrough, Rafa Campos now part of PGA Tour winner’s club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellysound_241117.jpg
Korda: Winning never gets boring
nbc_golf_bermudard4hl_241117.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Bermuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lincicomefinal_241117.jpg
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career

Watch Now

LPGA Tour Highlights: The Annika 2024, Round 4

November 17, 2024 04:40 PM
Experience the best shots and biggest moments from the fourth round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
nbc_gold_annikard4hl_241117.jpg
7:03
LPGA Tour Highlights: The Annika 2024, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellysound_241117.jpg
1:35
Korda: Winning never gets boring
nbc_golf_lincicomefinal_241117.jpg
3:07
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
4:50
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_241116.jpg
7:24
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_annikard1_241114.jpg
12:36
Highlights: The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_241114.jpg
3:33
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkfinalites_241113.jpg
7:24
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
