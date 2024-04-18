 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240418.jpg
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240418.jpg
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.

April 18, 2024 07:41 PM
Nelly Korda outlines the challenges she faced in Round 1 of the Chevron Championship and the nerves she felt to open the first major of the season.
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
3:21
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
4:58
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_lpga_soyeonryuintv_240418.jpg
1:32
Ryu ‘grateful’ for friendships made on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
4:36
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
nbc_golf_gt_nellykorda_240416.jpg
9:36
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240415.jpg
6:09
Korda in ‘rarefied air’ entering Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_golfpodkorda_240408_copy.jpg
6:20
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
