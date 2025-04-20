 Skip navigation
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
MacKinnon scores two as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Connor’s late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_iowbigoal_250420.jpg
Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
MacKinnon scores two as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Connor’s late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_iowbigoal_250420.jpg
Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1

April 20, 2025 09:00 AM
Albane Valenzuela demonstrates how she marks her Titleist Pro V1 -- and explains why that ball is the right fit for her game.
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
0:54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
2:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
1:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
7:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
6:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break

nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
02:00
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
01:08
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_iowbigoal_250420.jpg
01:09
Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250420.jpg
01:22
Trossard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_nevillereport_250420.jpg
03:34
Neville: Liverpool winning title is ‘painful’
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250419.jpg
10:27
What riders said after East Rutherford Supercross
nbc_sx_eastruthhl_250419.jpg
19:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 14, East Rutherford
nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
05:53
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
12:31
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
01:06
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX
nbc_sx_plessinger_250419.jpg
59
Plessinger’s ‘heart rate got high’ in fifth podium
nbc_sx_sexton_250419.jpg
40
Sexton ‘felt good all day’ in 16-second win
nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
nbc_sx_hammakerintrv_250419.jpg
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle