Top News

SX San Francisco 2024 Hunter Lawrence leads Dylan Ferrandis.JPG
Hunter Lawrence’s season starts in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carissa Moore
Carissa Moore to leave competitive surfing after 2024 Paris Olympics
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One
UCLA’s Omar Morales takes one-shot lead at prestigious Latin America Amateur

Top Clips

firesidejohnsonknaus.jpg
Johnson, Knaus discuss HOF careers together
nbc_nas_donniefirechat_230119.jpg
Allison ‘never dreamed’ of Hall of Fame honor
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express

January 19, 2024 07:00 PM
Nick Dunlap is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express and talks about how he plans on shaking off nerves to continue competing against the world's best golfers as an amateur.
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
7:42
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
1:22
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
nbc_golf_samburnsintv_240119.jpg
1:45
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
nbc_golf_gc_ripjackburkejr_240119.jpg
2:24
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
5:02
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
1:03
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
nbc_golf_springerintrv_240118.jpg
2:00
Springer discusses first round as PGA Tour member
nbc_golf_zalatorisexplain_240118.jpg
4:14
Chamblee breaks down changes in Zalatoris’ swing
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
5:10
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
0:57
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
2:26
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodgolf_240117.jpg
6:15
How Lee and Good Good Golf’s relationship began
