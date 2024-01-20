Watch Now
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
Nick Dunlap is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express and talks about how he plans on shaking off nerves to continue competing against the world's best golfers as an amateur.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Nick Dunlap is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express and talks about how he plans on shaking off nerves to continue competing against the world's best golfers as an amateur.
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
After flirting with 59 in Round 2 of The American Express, Sam Burns details what went right and when he started thinking about breaking 60 -- before showing his Alabama-themed haircut from a lost bet with Justin Thomas.
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Golf Central pays tribute to the life and legacy of World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr., who died Friday at the age of 100.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
After carding a 4-under 68 at the American Express, Daniel Berger describes the "challenge" of making his return to the PGA Tour after being sidelined 18 months due to injury.
Springer discusses first round as PGA Tour member
Hayden Springer speaks after carding an impressive 8-under in his first round as a PGA Tour member and sitting in the top ten through 18 holes at The American Express.
Chamblee breaks down changes in Zalatoris’ swing
Learn more about what Will Zalatoris' golf swing is looking like and how his back injury figures in.
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
Steve Stricker joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the state of the PGA Tour, why he's concerned with the Tour's future, what changes could be made moving forward and more.
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
Bernhard Langer tells Golf Today that he will be playing in his final Masters Tournament in 2024 and looks ahead to the U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2, where he could also be making his final appearance.
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
Scottie Scheffler explains why he enjoys playing at The American Express, saying the lack of weather conditions in La Quinta allow him to assess the progress of his game.