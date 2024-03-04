 Skip navigation
NFL: Combine
NFL Draft Notebook: Michael Penix Jr.'s IQ, Pats’ decision at No. 3, depth of OL class among Combine buzz
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two
Haskins Award Watch List: Auburn, Vandy each boast 2 players
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Annika Award Watch List: Florida’s Filler headlines top 15

nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
nbc_bfa_caitlynclark_240304.jpg
There is no discounting Clark’s accomplishments
nbc_bfa_celticssmackdubs_240304.jpg
Brown, BOS meet GSW’s disrespect with beatdown

Eckroat happy with how he 'handled' final round

March 4, 2024 10:40 AM
Damon Hack speaks with Austin Eckroat following his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
