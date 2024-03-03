Watch Now
Eckroat recaps 'weird' Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Austin Eckroat details his perspective from Sunday's rain-shortened action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Up Next
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
McIlroy's lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's final-round performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the veteran shares what he learned most about his game throughout the tournament.
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Kira K. Dixon provides an update after the final round of the Cognizant Classic could not be completed due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, as well as an interview with leader Austin Eckroat.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
Check out the best shots from Round 4 action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before inclement weather suspended play and paved the way for a Monday finish.
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Eckroat recaps 'weird' Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Austin Eckroat details his perspective from Sunday's rain-shortened action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round
Van Rooyen 'so happy' with Cognizant final round
Erik van Rooyen feels he played "so well" after firing a final-round 63 at the Cognizant Classic, vaulting himself into contention with the final round set to resume Monday.
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
Watch as Ben Silverman holes out from 103 yards to eagle at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic
David Skinns discusses how he had to think on the fly and wrestle with his putter at the the Cognizant Classic after his caddie took a tumble.
Lee is a ‘superstar in the making’ at Cognizant
Lee is a 'superstar in the making' at Cognizant
Min Woo Lee made major strides on moving day at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, where he finished Saturday tied at fourth overall ahead of the tournament's final round.
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Rory's best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 3 of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lowry has had ‘good vibes’ all week
Lowry has had 'good vibes' all week
Cognizant Classic co-leader Shane Lowry is fortunate for the position he's in heading into the final round and discusses his comfort level at the PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Skinns chasing the dream at Cognizant Classic
Skinns chasing the dream at Cognizant Classic
David Skinns wants to make every moment as good as it can be as he goes into the final round with a share of the lead at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.