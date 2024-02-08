 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Michigan v Nebraska
How to watch Michigan State vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 100 Starting Pitchers for 2024 Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteprops_240207.jpg
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets
nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_golf_gggolfbestmoments_240207.jpg
Top moments from Good Good Desert Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Michigan v Nebraska
How to watch Michigan State vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 100 Starting Pitchers for 2024 Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteprops_240207.jpg
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets
nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_golf_gggolfbestmoments_240207.jpg
Top moments from Good Good Desert Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Thomas' golf swing

February 8, 2024 10:00 AM
Brandel Chamblee dives into what makes Justin Thomas one of the best iron players in recent years, including the path of the butt end of the club, the close gap between his elbows and more.
Up Next
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
4:53
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
6:00
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dreyerintv_240207.jpg
2:25
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_arodriguezintv_240207.jpg
2:02
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_emmittsmithintv_240207.jpg
8:35
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jthomasonlivplayers_240207.jpg
6:40
JT: LIV pros shouldn’t return to PGA Tour easily
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
6:03
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hicksontiger_240207.jpg
3:52
How Tiger’s ‘competitive drive’ led him to Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sabanon16_240207.jpg
3:48
Saban tees off on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_phelpsintv_240207.jpg
4:18
Phelps picking up golf tips at TPC Scottsdale
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_woodsgenesis_240207.jpg
2:26
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jthomason16_240207.jpg
3:15
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale’s No. 16
Now Playing