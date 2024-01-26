 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Beijing
Madison Chock, Evan Bates begin history bid at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Champs
FIGURE SKATING: JAN 25 US Championships
Pairs’ leaders Emily Chan, Spencer Howe withdraw from figure skating nationals
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
GM Mike Elias says Orioles still have time to make improvements after a quiet offseason so far

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Beijing
Madison Chock, Evan Bates begin history bid at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Champs
FIGURE SKATING: JAN 25 US Championships
Pairs’ leaders Emily Chan, Spencer Howe withdraw from figure skating nationals
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
GM Mike Elias says Orioles still have time to make improvements after a quiet offseason so far

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2

January 25, 2024 07:13 PM
Check out the best shots from the second day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_farmersinsrd2lites_240125.jpg
8:36
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
1:51
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
1:50
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finauint_240125.jpg
1:18
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_detryint_240125.jpg
1:40
Detry keeps momentum on Torrey Pines South Course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_matsuyamaholeinone_240125.jpg
1:02
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_skytrackboothv2_240125.jpg
1:47
SkyTrak becoming ‘the whole solution’ for golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlapinterview_240125.jpg
10:09
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cobrabooth_240125.jpg
2:42
Cobra’s Dark Speed driver, irons can boost the bag
Now Playing
nbc_golf_titleistbooth_240125.jpg
2:29
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dunlappresser_240125.jpg
9:09
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Now Playing