MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Epson Tour Championship - Final Round
Auston Kim, Kristen Gillman turn big Sundays into LPGA cards at Epson finale
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
H.J. Kim wins wire-to-wire at Ascendant; Lexi six back
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Final Round
Quigley bounces back from late double to win on PGA Tour Champions

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_231008.jpg
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
nbc_horse_bccsrecap_231008.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Fall Stars Weekend recap
nbc_nas_buschint_231008.jpg
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

October 8, 2023 07:35 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship, held at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
5:49
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penskev3_231007_1920x1080_2270669379835.jpg
1:27
Champ makes move at Sanderson Farms Championship
NBC_Golf_Sanderson_231006.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gt_rileyint_231004.jpg
7:02
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_abergatsanderson_231004.jpg
6:35
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231004.jpg
7:17
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
4:44
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Mackenzie Hughes
6:52
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Hayden Buckley
7:36
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
nbc_golf_gt_hojgaard_230918.jpg
8:09
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
nbc_golf_gt_sergiogarcia_230918.jpg
2:55
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
