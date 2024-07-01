 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUN 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Joey Logano to drive Chicago Xfinity race for Hailie Deegan
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_miranda_240701.jpg
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
nbc_rbs_phillyil_240701.jpg
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
nbc_rbs_jameswood_240701.jpg
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: JUN 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Joey Logano to drive Chicago Xfinity race for Hailie Deegan
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_miranda_240701.jpg
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
nbc_rbs_phillyil_240701.jpg
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
nbc_rbs_jameswood_240701.jpg
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Davis' Rocket Mortgage Classic win

July 1, 2024 02:15 PM
Take a look at some of the insights from Cam Davis's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided by Penske.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
1:42
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
8:21
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_camyoung_240701.jpg
5:27
Young ‘needs help’ to find first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiareaxv2_240630.jpg
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rmcrd4_240630.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisreax_240630.jpg
6:52
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
1:27
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lukeclantonsegment_240629.jpg
2:16
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
3:32
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
3:59
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketround3_extendedhl_240629.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
3:56
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
Now Playing