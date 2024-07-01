Watch Now
Inside Davis' Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Take a look at some of the insights from Cam Davis's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided by Penske.
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discus Mark Darbon's appointment as Chief Executive of the R&A and more on the future of LIV Golf.
Young ‘needs help’ to find first PGA Tour win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the career path of Cameron Young, saying he is "the best player on Tour without a win" and that he "needs help" to find his first victory.
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Akshay Bhatia says 'it sucks' after his disappointing finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he had a bogey on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff against Cameron Davis.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
Cam Davis speaks to Todd Lewis after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and points out the work he's done with his hypnotherapist to keep him in the right mindset.
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Luke Clanton's third-round 65 has him three shots back and in great position to become the second amateur to win on the PGA Tour this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
Amateur Luke Clanton speaks after shooting 7-under-par on moving day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and talks about how he was able to put himself in a contending position at a PGA Tour event.
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Aaron Rai feels he did a "pretty good job" managing the challenges of the third-round conditions at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his improvement on the green has instilled confidence entering the final round.
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia has yet to make Bogey through three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Golf Central analyzes his impeccable ball striking that has him with a share of the lead ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.