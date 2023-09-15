Watch Now
Justin Thomas: "Managed my game really well"
Justin Thomas describes his first round at the Fortinet Championship, where he opened with a 3-under 69.
Justin Thomas describes his first round at the Fortinet Championship, where he opened with a 3-under 69.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
Rex Hoggard reports on a subpoena that was sent to the U.S. Subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund and what the U.S. government is seeking.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Justin Thomas talks with Kira K. Dixon about the opportunity facing him at the Fortinet Championship and the status of his coaching situation. Max Homa discusses defending his title in Napa.
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Martin Kaymer sinks the final putt of the 2012 Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe overcome a four-point deficit at the start of the final day and winning at Medinah Country Club.
Curry recreates Woods’ 2012 Memorial flop shot
Tiger Woods hit a difficult and critical flop shot in the final round of the 2012 Memorial Tournament, but can Stephen Curry do the same shot?
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to talk about Zach Johnson's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including why Sam Burns making the squad could be about unfinished business and Keegan Bradley's omission.
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
Zach Johnson announces his six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team and the Golf Today crew gives its analysis on golfers who are going to Rome.
Analyzing Hovland’s ‘command performance’
Look back at Viktor Hovland's Tour Championship win at East Lake, where he cruised to a five-shot victory and became the third-youngest FedEx Cup Champ of all time.
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
Viktor Hovland reflects on the stress and nerves from Round 4 of the Tour Championship, brought on by Xander Schauffele's hot streak before Hovland pulled away late for the win.
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
Xander Schauffele says his 2023 Tour Championship loss is the "most fun I've had losing in quite some time," given his superb final round of 62 still falling short to Viktor Hovland.