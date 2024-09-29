Watch Now
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
It was a dominant showing from the Americans in the singles to finish off the win at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Up Next
U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted
U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted
Captain Jim Furyk and the United States team chat with the press after winning the Presidents Cup, touching on the camaraderie and the most special moments.
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
It was a dominant showing from the Americans in the singles to finish off the win at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
Weir praises 'high-level play' from Internationals
Following the 2024 Presidents Cup, the International Team discusses how favorably captain Mike Weir viewed the performance, the team buy-in felt by Adam Scott, Tom Kim making amends with Xander Schauffele and more.
Homa expects Kisner to keep ‘tarps off’ promise
Homa expects Kisner to keep 'tarps off' promise
Max Homa, who had a chip on his shoulder at the 2024 Presidents Cup given his hotly debated selection, laughs with Kevin Kisner about a "tarps off" promise Kisner needs to fulfill after Homa holed out at Royal Montreal.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles matches
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the fifth and final round from Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams faced off in singles match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Furyk: U.S. ‘played their hearts out’ in Montreal
Furyk: U.S. 'played their hearts out' in Montreal
American captain Jim Furyk shares the emotions of winning the 2024 Presidents Cup behind the "great leadership" of his players who "played their hearts out" to secure the 10th-straight win in the event.
Presidents Cup clinch Bradley’s full-circle moment
Presidents Cup clinch Bradley's full-circle moment
Keegan Bradley reacts to his "incredible" Presidents Cup clinch, a full-circle moment for the 2025 Ryder Cup captain who said he'll take plenty of lessons from Jim Furyk's captainship at Royal Montreal.
Americans seal 10th straight Presidents Cup win
Americans seal 10th straight Presidents Cup win
Si Woo Kim's miss gave Keegan Bradley the singles match win -- and the Americans their 10th consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Day 4 at Royal Montreal.
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
Five down and searching for ways to stay in contention at the Presidents Cup, Jason Day sinks a shot from the bunker to eagle at hole No. 12.
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
Max Homa's approach shot spun in for eagle to win his opening hole in Presidents Cup singles.
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler dunks his chip from the bunker on the first hole for birdie to take an early lead over Hideki Matsuyama at Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup.