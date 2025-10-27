Watch Now
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Michael Brennan chats with Todd Lewis about winning the Bank of Utah Championship and earning a spot on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
The Golf Central crews react to Billy Horschel and Matt McCarty accidentally hitting the lava rocks but still managed to earn fortunate bounces at the Black Desert Championship.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele returned to the PGA Tour winner's circle at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Take a look at some of the defining shots from his weekend in Japan, presented by Penske.
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan.