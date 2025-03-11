McGinley's sees wins in his unity proposal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Purdue’s Braden Smith, Spartans’ Tom Izzo win top awards in Big Ten’s voting for conference honors
NCAA Womens Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Championship
Oregon State women beat Portland 59-46 to win WCC Tournament and berth in NCAA Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at West Virginia
West Virginia’s Rodriguez bans TikTok dancing. He says videos erase ‘hard edge’ team should portray

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
Auburn could start revenge tour in SEC Tournament
nbc_dps_brucepearlinterview_250311.jpg
Pearl: Broome should be College Player of the Year
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Purdue’s Braden Smith, Spartans’ Tom Izzo win top awards in Big Ten’s voting for conference honors
NCAA Womens Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Championship
Oregon State women beat Portland 59-46 to win WCC Tournament and berth in NCAA Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at West Virginia
West Virginia’s Rodriguez bans TikTok dancing. He says videos erase ‘hard edge’ team should portray

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sectournament_250311.jpg
Auburn could start revenge tour in SEC Tournament
nbc_dps_brucepearlinterview_250311.jpg
Pearl: Broome should be College Player of the Year
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McGinley's sees wins in his unity proposal

March 11, 2025 07:46 PM
Paul McGinley outlines his proposal for unity between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Where McGinley sees both sides benefiting from his plan, Brandel Chamblee finds issues.
Up Next
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
9:12
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerpresser_250311.jpg
16:49
Scheffler: Playing golf like ‘looking in a mirror’
Now Playing
ryan_fox.jpg
2:19
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexonjay_250311.jpg
5:40
Monahan’s tone takes ‘dramatic’ shift on PIF talks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_monahanpresser_250311.jpg
38:33
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawapresser_250311.jpg
9:32
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_250311.jpg
4:02
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
9:10
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_malnatiintv_250310.jpg
6:51
Malnati on ‘rewarding’ but ‘miserable’ pro life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
6:52
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Now Playing