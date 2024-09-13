Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
Jon Rahm needs to play four DP World Tour events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup team even as a captain's pick, and Rahm intends to play upcoming events in order to keep his standing.
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
Rory McIlroy claims he's not trying to send a message with the PGA Tour vs. LIV match featuring himself, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka -- but what will the match mean for the future of golf?
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the latest in the PGA Tour and PIF negotiations, breaking down reports from the most recent meeting between the two sides and explaining what progress still needs to be made.
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the importance of the PGA Tour's fall schedule, explaining why players need to play their best during the FedEx Cup Fall portion.
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
Justin Leonard and the Golf Central crew explain why playing in the Presidents Cup will benefit Keegan Bradley when he serves as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA.
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy teaming up to square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka this December in Las Vegas.
Furyk’s Presidents Cup picks ‘not adventurous’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Jim Furyk's captain's picks for the U.S. Presidents Cup and who is the biggest omission from the team.
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Sam Burns joins Golf Today after he was named one of Jim Furyk's six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup, stating he's confident in the team that the U.S. will send to Royal Montreal.