Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Fleetwood among those who will miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_smxinsider_ep60_30boardv2_240307.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 9 in Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combinewinnerslosers_240308.jpg
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
nbc_ffhh_combine_240308.jpg
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
nbc_ffhh_saqbarkley_240308.jpg
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Fleetwood among those who will miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_smxinsider_ep60_30boardv2_240307.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 9 in Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combinewinnerslosers_240308.jpg
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
nbc_ffhh_combine_240308.jpg
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
nbc_ffhh_saqbarkley_240308.jpg
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need

Watch Now

Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2

March 8, 2024 01:10 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
nbc_golf_puertoricoopenrd2hilite_240308.jpg
6:04
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
2:55
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerintrd1lites_240307.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lowryint_240307.jpg
2:25
Lowry: Outplayed ‘low expectations’ in API Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_theegalainterview_240307.jpg
1:51
Theegala’s aggressiveness pays off in API Round 1
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
nbc_golf_gcp_minwooleeint_240307.jpg
9:23
Lee ‘cooking’ at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_gcp_zalatorisint_240307.jpg
2:51
Zalatoris ‘learning something every week’
nbc_golf_pga_prord1lites_240307.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_unsustainablelandscape_240306.jpg
1:45
‘Biggest loser’ in golf right now is the fans
