Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
Tom Kim turned a good round into a fantastic one with birdies on the final two holes on the first day of action at the Travelers Championship to shoot 8-under.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
Tom Kim discusses his confidence after shooting 8 under and taking the lead at the Travelers Championship in the first round.
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Rex Hoggard details Jay Monahan's memo regarding PGA Tour membership and the lifetime exemption that's being made for Tiger Woods.
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
Gain insight on the 15th hole at TPC River Highlands, which will test PGA Tour players at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
Golf Central's Hailey Hunter caught up with several golfers who will compete at the Travelers Championship and spoke with Xander Schauffele about his selection to Team USA for the Paris Olympics.
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg headline the Aon Next 10 ahead of the Travelers Championship and Robert MacIntyre sits atop the Aon Swing 5.
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
Padraig Harrington recalls his career milestones and thanks his family and everyone else who helped him during his golf career during his induction speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Memorial Tournament, where Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance with a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa.
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Colin Morikawa discusses his one-shot loss to Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, earning his third consecutive top-4 finish on the PGA Tour, and looks ahead to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.