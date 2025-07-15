Watch Now
Wagner surveys 'humps and bumps' of Portrush No. 5
Johnson Wagner takes you around No. 5 at Royal Portrush, examining the various levels of terrain and the precision needed that could make or break your approach shot at The Open Championship
Touring the ‘state-of-the-art’ Open Clubhouse
Walk through the Open Championship golfers' on-course home as Johnson Wagner takes a stroll in The Open Clubhouse, where premier dining, games and other amenities are available to players and families.
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values
Live From dissects Scottie Scheffler's comments on what it has taken to become the world's best golfer, exploring the emotional and physical demands he has withstood along the way, and how he displays "absence of fear."
Schauffele ‘relearning’ Portrush ahead of The Open
Xander Schauffele looks ahead to The Open Championship, sharing why "nothing has changed" since winning last year's tournament and why being "well-rounded" is key to his process.
Target Hovland in top European markets at The Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine where to find value within betting markets for the top continental European at The Open Championship, explaining why Viktor Hovland may be the best bet to make.
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
Bryson DeChambeau sits down with the media before the 2025 Open Championship, discussing the thick breeze at Royal Portrush, LIV seeking World Ranking points and more.
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
Jon Rahm shares why he's "always confident" in his game ahead of The Open Championship, before Live From examines how he is rounding into form in recent majors and how his career has evolved since his move to LIV.
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
Scottie Scheffler reflects on how much time and effort is spent preparing for tournaments and how even after a big win, that euphoric feeling only lasts for a few moments before it's onto the next.
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
Johnson Wagner walks and talks with J.J. Spaun at Royal Portrush, highlighting necessary adjustments for playing links golf, life after winning the U.S. Open, and his preparations for The Open Championship.
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
Scottie Scheffler reveals what's gone into his preparation for The Open Championship, sharing why Royal Portrush is a "fun place to play" and why he "could not care any less" about being the tournament favorite.