Live From's TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest
Johnson Wagner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley test their putting skills on the 17th hole to see whether a blade or mallet putter is the superior choice.
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
Alejandro Tosti told Johnson Wagner he would jump into the lake if he buried an ace on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and that's exactly what he did when he spun his tee shot in during his practice round.
Mallet vs. Blade: The science behind two putters
Take a look at why some PGA Tour players are moving a mallet putter over the more aesthetically pleasing blade style.
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
2000 Players Championship winner Hal Sutton stops by Live From to talk about holding off Tiger Woods for his victory at TPC Sawgrass and why he feels The Players should be a major.
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
Collin Morikawa's caddie JJ Jakovac makes an ace on TPC Sawgrass' No. 17 during Wednesday's caddie competition ahead of The Players Championship.
Spieth ‘optimistic’ going into The Players
Johnson Wagner catches up with Jordan Spieth ahead of The Players Championship, learning why he wants to be more "patient" at TPC Sawgrass this year and how he can take advantage of par 5s.
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
Brad Thomas is looking to nail his first-round leader pick at The Players for the fourth straight year, and he likes Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka in 2025.
Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players
Ahead of The Players Championship, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick say the margin between Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa has narrowed, with "a lot of signs pointing" to the latter winning the tournament.
Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of The Players to preview his approach to TPC Sawgrass, the opportunity to expand the Tour world wide, how he sees his career "winding down," and more.
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
Jaime Diaz looks back at the extraordinary story of Calvin Peete, who took a permanently bent left arm and became one of the most successful players on the PGA Tour.
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
The Live From desk reacts to Collin Morikawa explaining why he didn't talk to media after losing the Arnold Palmer and discusses the delicate line players have to walk talking with the media and protecting themselves.