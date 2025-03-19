 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
oly_atm_hollowayatointv_250319.jpg
Holloway driven to World Indoors for history

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
oly_atm_hollowayatointv_250319.jpg
Holloway driven to World Indoors for history

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'The Snake Pit' awaits at the Valspar Championship

March 19, 2025 03:11 PM
The PGA Tour concludes its Florida run with the Valspar Championship at The Copperhead Course, and golfers face "a stern test" in the final three-hole stretch known as "The Snake Pit."
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
3:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
1:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
1:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
0:46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
1:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
