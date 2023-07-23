 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_reidgoal_230723.jpg
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
nbc_indy_palouintv_230723.jpg
Palou retains points lead after Iowa
nbc_pl_summerseries_wissagoal_230723.jpg
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_reidgoal_230723.jpg
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
nbc_indy_palouintv_230723.jpg
Palou retains points lead after Iowa
nbc_pl_summerseries_wissagoal_230723.jpg
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Which 12 should make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team?

July 23, 2023 03:41 PM
Live From The Open discusses which 12 golfers will make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including whether the struggling Justin Thomas deserves — or could play his way into — a nod.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachmapionshiprd3ehl_230722.jpg
10:41
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theopen_roryintv_230721.jpg
2:15
McIlroy ‘pretty happy’ with Round 2 performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
15:38
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspiethintv_230720.jpg
0:29
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesrnd2_230720.jpg
3:22
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
0:44
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
9:22
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
7:26
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_bezuidenhoutfeature_230717.jpg
7:09
Bezuidenhout: Golf became ‘an escape’ from reality
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_livpgaupdate_230717.jpg
4:29
Horschel discusses PGA Tour’s lack of transparency
Now Playing