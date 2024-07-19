 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The Open Championship 2024, Round 2

July 19, 2024 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The Open Championship 2024 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.