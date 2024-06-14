Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2
Watch the best moments from morning and midday of the second round at the 2024 U.S. Open, as Pinehurst's No. 2 course proved a tough challenge early in the day.
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau took Pinehurst No. 2's challenges in stride during Round 2 of the U.S. Open, shooting 1-under par to enter the weekend at 4-under overall.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2
Watch the best moments from morning and midday of the second round at the 2024 U.S. Open, as Pinehurst's No. 2 course proved a tough challenge early in the day.
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele all struggle with misfortune on the 5th hole during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open.
After earlier rejection, Straka makes ace at 2024 U.S. Open
Sepp Straka cards a one on the ninth hole of the 2024 U.S. open for his first-career ace on the PGA Tour, coming shortly after knocking the flagstick that led to a triple bogey on No. 3.
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
Live From the U.S. Open lauds the reemergent Bryson DeChambeau for another high-octane performance in Round 1, highlighted by his trademark distance but also fueled by his "razor-sharp" short game.
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
Johnson Wagner is dialed in while trying to recreate Patrick Cantlay's hole-out from the sand and Matt Fitzpatrick's chip shot from past the green on Pinehurst No. 2's hole 11 in the U.S. Open.
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1
Rory McIlroy is known for his distance with the driver, but a few other qualities helped him to a 5-under 65 and co-lead in Round 1 of the U.S. Open: focus, intent, creativity and even some healthy arrogance.
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
In the "Big Three" group at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy set the standard while Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele lagged behind.
DeChambeau: ‘I was striping it’ in Round 1
Bryson DeChambeau chats with Smylie Kaufman after finishing his opening round at the U.S. Open and talks about adjustments he's made on his driver that helped him get in contention.