Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Martin Truex Jr. will not race full-time in 2025 in NASCAR Cup Series
Tony Bennett
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett agrees to extension through at least 2030
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract

Top Clips

nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240614.jpg
Chestnut to face Kobayashi in new hot dog eat-off
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeaurd2hl_240614.jpg
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Martin Truex Jr. will not race full-time in 2025 in NASCAR Cup Series
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett agrees to extension through at least 2030
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract

Top Clips

Chestnut to face Kobayashi in new hot dog eat-off
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2

June 14, 2024 01:21 PM
Watch the best moments from morning and midday of the second round at the 2024 U.S. Open, as Pinehurst's No. 2 course proved a tough challenge early in the day.
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeaurd2hl_240614.jpg
3:22
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_usopen_earlyrd2hl_240614.jpg
8:13
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
3:10
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
nbc_golf_usopen_strakaace_240614.jpg
1:48
After earlier rejection, Straka makes ace at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_brysondiscussion_240613.jpg
10:24
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_240613.jpg
6:58
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240613.jpg
4:39
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_golfpodcastroku_240613.jpg
6:32
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
nbc_golf_brysonwithsmylie_240613.jpg
1:36
DeChambeau: ‘I was striping it’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_usopenrd1part2_240613.jpg
14:56
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 1
