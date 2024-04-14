 Skip navigation
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
Report: Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team
Cooper Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Jett Lawrence in championship points
Scottie Scheffler Heads into Masters Sunday with the 54-Hole Lead

Webb reminded everyone ‘what a fighter he is’
Webb: 450SX win in Foxborough feels ‘amazing’
Highlights: Deegan, Webb win SX Round 13

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Deegan earns 'incredible' win in Foxborough

April 13, 2024 10:57 PM
Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael analyze Haiden Deegan's 250 Supercross victory during Round 13, explaining why the 18-year-old is building momentum at "the right time."