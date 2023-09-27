Watch Now
Highlights: 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star Match
Check out the best shots and moments from the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star Match, featuring celebrities such as Novak Djokovic, Kathryn Newton and more!
PSU took advantage of Iowa miscues in blowout win
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge recap the White Out game between Penn State and Iowa, where not only did the Nittany Lions offense perform well but the defense seeped up in massive way to shut down Iowa.
‘No margin for error’ in OSU-ND showdown
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge give their takeaways from Ohio State's walk-off win vs. Notre Dame, including Kyle McCord's "poise and composure" on the final drive, and the lack of execution by the Irish in big moments.
Inside the history of the Purdue Cannon trophy
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge detail the long and layered history of the Purdue Cannon trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the Purdue-Illinois matchup.
Homa: U.S. team ‘so tight-knit’ before Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis walks the course with Max Homa to discuss the U.S. team's energy ahead of the Ryder Cup, what he has learned about Marco Simone, playing with Brian Harman and more.
Former R&A secretary Bonallack dies at 88
The golf world reacts to news of former R&A secretary and amateur great Sir Michael Bonallack passing away at the age of 88.
Top impact players in Notre Dame vs. Duke
PFF previews the players to watch as Notre Dame looks to get back on the wining track against Duke, including Sam Hartman and Audric Estime for the Irish and Riley Leonard and Graham Barton for the Blue Devils.
Top 5 Big Ten QBs through four weeks of play
PFF breaks down the top five QBs in the Big Ten through four weeks, including Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Penn State's Drew Allar, Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa, Wisconsin's Tanner Mordecai and Purdue's Hudson Card.
Top 5 graded non-QB players in Big Ten
Pro Football Focus highlights the best non-QB players in the Big Ten through four weeks, including Jer'Zhan Newton of Illinois, PSU's Chop Robinson, Tyler Nubin and Darius Taylor of Minnesota and Michigan's Roman Wilson.
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Jason Johnson analyze Colorado's recent loss to Oregon and why Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing more criticism from the media than most teams do.