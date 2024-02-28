 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Ware helps Indiana take down Wisconsin in game delayed by fire alarm
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Cognizant Classic: Favorite Winners and Longshots
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani slugs two-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisvindy_240227.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_wareintv_240227.jpg
How Ware, IU shook off alarm stoppage vs. WISC
nbc_cbb_bracketology_240227.jpg
Big Ten Bracketology: Where Purdue, MSU stand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Ware helps Indiana take down Wisconsin in game delayed by fire alarm
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Cognizant Classic: Favorite Winners and Longshots
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani slugs two-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisvindy_240227.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_wareintv_240227.jpg
How Ware, IU shook off alarm stoppage vs. WISC
nbc_cbb_bracketology_240227.jpg
Big Ten Bracketology: Where Purdue, MSU stand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Ware dominates Wisconsin on both ends

February 27, 2024 09:33 PM
Watch the best highlights from Kel’El Ware’s 27-point, 11-rebound, five-block performance in a rollercoaster victory for Indiana against Wisconsin.