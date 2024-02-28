Highlights: Ware dominates Wisconsin on both ends

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ware helps Indiana take down Wisconsin in game delayed by fire alarm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cognizant Classic: Favorite Winners and Longshots
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Shohei Ohtani slugs two-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin
How Ware, IU shook off alarm stoppage vs. WISC
Big Ten Bracketology: Where Purdue, MSU stand
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ware helps Indiana take down Wisconsin in game delayed by fire alarm
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cognizant Classic: Favorite Winners and Longshots
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Shohei Ohtani slugs two-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
MBB Highlights: Indiana outlasts Wisconsin
How Ware, IU shook off alarm stoppage vs. WISC
Big Ten Bracketology: Where Purdue, MSU stand
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CBK
Date
Watch Now
Highlights: Ware dominates Wisconsin on both ends
February 27, 2024 09:33 PM
Watch the best highlights from Kel’El Ware’s 27-point, 11-rebound, five-block performance in a rollercoaster victory for Indiana against Wisconsin.
Close Ad